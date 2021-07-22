Mental Health Matters: Medication assisted treatment for substance use disorders  

LAKE COUNTY — Opioid use disorder can happen to anyone and can happen with any type of opioid, whether it’s using illegal drugs or becoming addicted to prescription medication. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an estimated 2 million people struggle with opioid use disorders.
To combat the ongoing opioid epidemic, West Michigan Community Mental Health provides an effective and clinically proven service called Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) that can help people break free from addiction. MAT is the use of medications, in combination with behavioral health supports such as counseling, case management and peer services, to provide a whole-person approach to treat opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder.