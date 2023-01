Every year, the Lake County Sheriff's Office recognizes those deputies who have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty in their performance, service to the community, exceptional service as well as earning the utmost respect of fellow colleagues and staff.

Their performance sets the example for what the entire community's perception is of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

It may be difficult to do the job during these recent times, a trying judicial system, and a lackluster in prosecuting ... but, they are still doing the job.

Our deputies are second to none, and raise the bar when it comes to dedication and professionalism.



Your hard work is greatly appreciated and I am honored and proud to present these awards. Congratulations to our great team!

UNIT CITATION No. 1

Sgt. Bullis

Deputy Buscaino

Deputy Cleveland

Detective Hedlund

Deputy Hickmann

Chief Deputy Hurrle

Special Investigator P. Marlett

Sheriff Martin

Undersheriff Pietras

Sgt. Meyers

D/Lt. Nixon

Deputy Perrin

Deputy T. Keena

On Sept. 22, at 10:27 a.m., Deputy Perrin and Deputy Buscaino were dispatched to the Luther branch of the Lake-Osceola State Bank for a robbery in progress complaint. Upon arrival they discovered that two suspects had fled on foot. Sheriff Martin, Undersheriff Pietras, Chief Deputy Hurrle, Detective/Lieutenant Nixon, Sergeant Meyers, Detective Hedlund and Special Investigator Marlett all responded to the scene and assisted with the initial investigation.

A bomb threat was indicated at the Baldwin Schools during the robbery and the schools were locked down. Deputy Cleveland, Deputy Hickmann, and Sergeant Bullis responded to the schools to assist with the search and evacuation. Deputy Keena assisted with follow up investigations.

All officers were directly involved in apprehending the suspects in the crime and recovering the property stolen from the bank. Your tireless efforts have served as an example and inspiration to your fellow officers and are in keeping with the highest tradition of the law enforcement profession.

UNIT CITATION No. 2

Deputy Cleveland

Detective Hedlund

Deputy Hickmann

Chief Deputy Hurrle

Deputy Ingle

D/Lt. Nixon

Deputy Perrin

On Oct. 17, 2022, about 10:05 p.m., Deputy Cleveland and Deputy Hickmann were dispatched to a residence on South Harvard, in Webber Township, for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival they discovered that a male subject had been shot in the face and was deceased.

Chief Deputy Hurrle and Detective/Lieutenant Nixon were called to the scene to assist. Detective Hedlund, Deputy Perrin and Deputy Ingle assisted with follow up leading to the determination that the incident was murder. All officers were directly involved in apprehending the suspects in the crime.

Your tireless efforts have served as an example and inspiration to your fellow officers and are in keeping with the highest tradition of the law enforcement profession.

LIFE SAVING CITATION

Deputy Kessel

Deputy Lounsberry

On Jan. 2, 2022, about 4:35 p.m. Deputy Kessel was conducting cell checks and heard an inmate kicking the door and yelling. Deputy Kessel entered the cell and saw a male inmate hanging from a bunk with a homemade noose. Deputy Kessel held the inmate up while Deputy Lounsberry helped cut the inmate free. The inmate was helped to the floor and then helped out for treatment by EMS.

Deputy Kessel and Deputy Lounsberry’s quick and calm actions saved the inmates life. Your tireless efforts have served as an example and inspiration to your fellow officers and are in keeping with the highest tradition of the law enforcement profession.

DNR CITATION

Both Sgt. Meyers and Deputy Chelbana received a Life Saving Award from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Corrections: Deputy Lance Howe

Road Patrol: Deputy Timothy Keena

Command: Sgt. Ronald Bullis

The above deputies have consistently best represented the values, mission, and character of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office throughout the 2021 year.

Sheriff Martin's mission statement: "Providing exceptional public safety services while serving with Honor, Integrity and Dedication for those who live, work and visit Lake County. "

CALLS FOR SERVICE REPORT

It's time for the monthly "calls for service" report. This will provide you with an idea of the prior month's response for public safety services within the county.