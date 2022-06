There’s a lot to celebrate at Baldwin Community Schools as we wrap up the 2021-22 school year and look ahead to next year.

We just completed our first full year of in-person learning since the 2018-19 school year. In addition to getting back to classroom learning, we were thrilled to host a wide variety of in-person events, including the school play, literacy night, school dances, Decision Day, and eighth and twelfth grade graduations.

Bringing back these traditions, and creating new ones, was so important. It was especially significant to our graduating seniors who experienced so much disruption and change throughout their high school careers due to the pandemic.

I’m extremely proud of our students for their perseverance. I’m very thankful to our teachers and staff for their dedication to our students’ success. I’m also proud of BCS Board President Mary Martin and Trustee Shawn Ware, who were honored by the Michigan Association of eSchool Boards for their continued commitment to student achievement and leadership.

This past year the district brought on a new leadership team, as I was named permanent superintendent, Jennifer Vidak and Bruce Mangum were hired as assistant superintendents, and Stewart Nasson became the Jr/Sr High School principal. We’ve been working hard to achieve our goals of bolstering student growth and academic achievement and strengthening the connection between our schools and our community.

One of the changes we made to improve student achievement was to return to our traditional school year calendar with a longer summer break and fewer intermittent breaks throughout the school year. Approved by the school board in March, the new calendar will align Baldwin’s schedule with surrounding districts and other academic and extracurricular programs that foster student success, engagement and achievement. The traditional calendar takes effect this coming school year.

The district is also starting a free early childhood education program for 3- and 4-year-old children for the 2022-23 school year. If you would be interested in enrolling your child in an all day, pre-k program, please contact 231-745-7491 or email baldwin@bcsdmi.com.

At Baldwin Community Schools, we’re focused on communicating with our parents and our community so people are better informed about events and ways to get involved. You can expect to continue to see regular updates about the district happenings.