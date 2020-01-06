Opinion

BOOK BUZZ: Pathfinder adds new titles to collection

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

Book of the week

"The Trouble They Seen: The Story of Reconstruction in the Words of African-Americans" by Dorothy Sterling (nonfiction). Most histories of Reconstruction deal primarily with political issues and the larger conflicts between Democrats and Republicans, northerners and southerners. "The Trouble They Seen" departs from this approach to examine, in their own words, the lives of ordinary ex-slaves who had few skills and fewer opportunities. People are by now familiar with names like Frederick Douglass, Martin R. Delany, and Robert Smalls, but they know little of the men and women of more modest distinction, less still of the anonymous millions whose lives have been recorded in letters, diaries, newspaper accounts and official documents. Editor Dorothy Sterling has drawn on these primary sources and with cogent commentary depicts the African-American experience during Reconstruction, from 1865-77.

New mystery

"Secret Remains" by Jennifer Dornbush, "The Dead Ex" by Jane Corry, "Invitation Only Murder" by Leslie Meier, "Unspoken" by Lisa Jackson, "Murder She Wrote, A Time for Murder" by Jessica Fletcher (large print), "The Dead Girls Club" by Damien Angelica Walters.

New nonfiction

"Dropping Acid: The Reflux Diet Cookbook and Cure" by Jamie Koufman, "In the Pines - Part II An Atlas of Michigan Logging Railroads" by James Hannum, "The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2020," "Deceiving Trout" by John Parsons, "Flyfisher's Guide to Michigan" by Jon Osborn, "12 Million Black Voices" by Richard Wright, "Small Water Waterfowling" by Christopher Smith.

New paperback

"The Forbidden Door" by Dean Koontz, "Taking the Fifth" by Judith A. Jance, "The Perfect Stranger" by Megan Miranda, "Missing Daughter" by Rick Mofina, "Never Tell" by Lisa Gardner, "Bad Things" by Nancy Bush, "The Darkest Time of Night" by Jeremy Finley, "Sword of Darkness" by Kinley MacGregor, "Dark Tribute" by Iris Johansen, "Holy Ghost" by John Sandford.

New kids

"Frozen: Summer Bliss" by Disney, "Frozen: Warm Hugs" by Disney, "Frozen: Land of Snow and Ice" by Disney, "Goat in a Boat" by Lesley Sims, "Raccoon on the Moon" by Russell Punter, "You're a Good Dog, Carl!" by Alexandra Day, "The Animal Boogie" by Debbie Harter.