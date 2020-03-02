Opinion

BOOK BUZZ: New titles added to Pathfinder collection

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

Book of the week

"Long Bright River" (fiction) by Liz Moore. In a Philadelphia neighborhood rocked by the opioid crisis, two once-inseparable sisters find themselves at odds. One, Kacey, lives on the streets in the vise of addiction. The other, Mickey, walks those same blocks on her police beat. They don't speak anymore, but Mickey never stops worrying about her sibling. Then Kacey disappears, suddenly, at the same time that a mysterious string of murders begins in Mickey's district, and Mickey becomes dangerously obsessed with finding the culprit — and her sister — before it's too late.

New fiction

"Why We Came to the City" by Kristopher Jansma, "Spy Master" by Brad Thor, "Rugged Texas Cowboy" by Lora Leigh, "Wrack and Ruin" by Don Lee.

New nonfiction

"Poisoning the Pecks of Grand Rapids: The Scandalous 1916 Murder Plot" by Tobin Buhk, "The Old Farmer's Almanac 2020" by Almanac, "Spikehorn: Life and Times of John E. Meyer" by T.M. Sellers, "Making Faces" by Kevyn Aucoin, "Rancher in Her Bed" by Joanne Rock, "Cooking Light, Gluten-Free Baking" by Robert Landolphi, "Lost Child" by Trey Hayden, "The Killer Across the Table" by John Douglas, "Whistling Wings" by Martin Bovey.

New young adult

"The Bone Houses" by Emily Lloyd-Jones, "Frankly in Love" by David Yoon, "The Fountains of Silence" by Rita Sepetys, "Tears" by Francine Pascal.