BOOK BUZZ: New titles added at Pathfinder

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

Book of the week

"Hill Women: Finding Family and a Way Forward in the Appalachian Mountains" by Cassie Chambers (nonfiction). Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, Owsley County is one of the poorest counties in both Kentucky and the country. Buildings are crumbling and fields sit vacant, as tobacco farming and coal mining decline. But strong women are finding creative ways to subsist in their hollers in the hills. Appalachian women face issues that are all too common: domestic violence, the opioid crisis, a world that seems more divided by the day. But they are also community leaders, keeping their towns together in the face of a system that continually fails them. With nuance and heart, Chambers uses these women’s stories paired with her own journey to break down the myth of the hillbilly and illuminate a region whose poor communities, especially women, can lead it into the future.

New nonfiction

"The Broken Road" by Peggy Wallace Kennedy, "Lost Child" by Torey Hayden, "Hill Women" by Cassie Chambers, "Hunting Ducks and Geese" by Steve Smith, "Seasons and Days" by Thomas McIntyre, "The Culinary Institute of America Book of Soups" by Culinary Institute.

New fiction

"Interior Chinatown" by Charles You, "Followers" by Megan Angelo, "The Regrets" by Amy Bonnaffons, "Orphan" by Gregg Hurwitz, "Moral Compass" by Danielle Steel, "The Last Romantics" by Tara Conklin, "The Rabbit Hunter" by Lars Kepler, "Crooked River" by Preston & Child, "The Janes" by Louisa Luna, "Perfect Little Children" by Sophie Hannah, "The Wife and the Widow" by Christian White, "House on Fire" by Joseph Finder.

New large print

"The Country Guesthouse" by Robyn Carr, "The Vanishing" by Jayne Ann Krentz, "Country Strong" by Linda Lael Miller, "Treason" by Stuart Woods, "Rules of Civility" by Amor Towles, "Cut and Run" by Fern Michaels, "Huckleberry Lake" by Catherine Anderson, "Child's Play" by Danielle Steel, "Spy" by Danielle Steel, "Forever Hidden" by Tracie Peterson.