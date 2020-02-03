Opinion

BOOK BUZZ: 'Fun facts' about reading

BALDWIN — Here are some "fun facts" about reading that you may or may not be aware of.

• Reading can make you a better conversationalist.

• Neighbors will never complain you are reading too loud.

• Knowledge by osmosis has not yet been perfected, so you'd better read.

• Books have stopped bullets. Reading could save your life.

• Dinosaurs did not read. Look what happened to them.

Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to the collection this week.

New fiction

"Stone Bridges" by Carla Neggers, "The Wives" by Tarryn Fisher, "The Playground" by Jane Shemlit, "The Ragged Edge of Night" by Olivia Hawker, "Summer by the Tides" by Denise Hunter, "Undertow" by Cherry Adair, "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (large print), "Game of Snipers" by Stephen Hunter, "Patsy" by Nicole Dennis-Benn, "The Better Liar" by Tanen Jones, "Accidental Heroes" (large print) by Danielle Steel.

New nonfiction

"Cross Village: A Selection" by Cross Village Community Services, "The Appalachian Trail: Celebrating America's Hiking Trail" by Brian B. King, "Successful Duck Hunting" by M.D. Johnson, "Criminology for Dummies" by Steven Briggs.

New kids

"Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed" by Eileen Christelow, "Puddle Jumping" by Emma Quay, "Peppa Pig: My Mommy" by Neville Astley, "Clifford's Puppy Days: The Little Flower Seed" by Sarah Fisch.

New audio books

"The River Murders" by James Patterson, "Unexpected Blessings" by Barbara Taylor Bradford, "Blue Velvet" by Iris Johansen, "Whitefire" by Fern Michaels, "Chesapeake Blue," "Vision in White," "Born in Shame," and "Born in Fire," all by Nora Roberts.