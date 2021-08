MECOSTA COUNTY — If you see a helicopter buzzing overhead the week of Aug. 16-20, don't fret.

Aerial patrols are schedule across the Lower Peninsula between Aug. 16 and Sept. 3, weather permitting. Their mission —check high-voltage transmission towers and power lines to provide an overall status to ITC Michigan, who operates about 8,700 circuit miles of transmission line serving most of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

During the week of Aug. 16, aerial inspections will cover the northern and western parts of the Lower Peninsula, including the West Central counties of Mecosta, Osceola, Lake, Newaygo, Isabella and Wexford.

According to a news release, crews will be checking for damaged or wear "of all transmission structures and equipment including, but not limited to, monopoles, steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment," as well as vegetation hazard.

To visually inspect equipment for lightning damage, wear or other issues, helicopters often need to fly at low altitudes.

"This is normal procedure," the news release stated, "so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines."

Patrols will then move to the rest of Michigan.