World marks Women´s Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are set to take part in demonstrations, rallies, and colorful events around the globe on Wednesday to mark International Women´s Day, the date established to celebrate women and demand equality for half the planet´s population.
While there have been major advances in dozens of countries, the situation in places such as Afghanistan and Iran and the constant crimes and violations in nearly every nation in the world are a cold reminder that there is still a long road ahead.