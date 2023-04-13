UN rights chief seeks help for surge in central Med migrants

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has called for an expansion in regular migration channels and search-and-rescue operations after a “steep increase” in the number of migrants and asylum-seekers making risky attempts to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe.

Volker Türk called for solidarity with Italy, which has traditionally received most of the influx, adding that the Italian coast guard had rescued some 2,000 people on the route since Friday. Italy's right-wing government this week imposed a six-month state of emergency to deal with the situation.