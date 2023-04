MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered that a Moroccan man held for killing a church officer in January during a machete attack against churches in the southern city of Algeciras be examined at a psychiatric center.

Authorities identified the assailant behind the Jan. 26 attack as 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa. He was arrested after he allegedly killed one church worker and injured a priest in attacks at two Catholic churches in Algeciras.