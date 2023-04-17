Mexican man: National Guard killed pregnant teen, other man

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican man said Monday that Mexico’s quasi-military National Guard opened fire on his SUV in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, killing his pregnant 15-year-old girlfriend and a 54-year-old friend, and wounding two other people.
The killings come nearly two months after an army patrol shot to death five men in cartel-dominated Nuevo Laredo on Feb. 26. Four soldiers have been charged in that case, drawing more criticism for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's push to give the military a greater law enforcement role.