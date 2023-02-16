Man with torture wounds on his chest stirs anger in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rights activists and others are urging Ugandan authorities to restrain security agents accused of torture after a man who had been missing resurfaced with wounds on his chest.
Eric Mwesigwa says he was tortured by security personnel, allegations a military spokesman dismissed in a statement asserting that the man “was not in the hands of any security agency.” That statement angered some who saw it as a sign of impunity amid persistent allegations of torture in this East African country.