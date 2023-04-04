Italy again tries to build a bridge to Sicily, seeks support

ROME (AP) — Italy’s infrastructure minister sought Tuesday to rally international interest in Italy’s latest attempt to build a bridge linking Sicily to the Italian mainland, a dream since the times of ancient Rome which has been planned, discussed and designed by a succession of Italian governments and never gotten off the ground.
Matteo Salvini vowed that the 10 billion euro project, which was last definitively shelved in 2013, would create 100,000 jobs, accelerate transportation times, develop two long-neglected parts of southern Italy and result in the biggest public works project in Europe this century.