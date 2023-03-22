Israeli, Polish foreign ministers meet, seeking to mend ties

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Israeli and Polish foreign ministers are meeting Wednesday as the two nations work to resolve a dispute that has led to a cancellation of Israeli youth trips to Poland, one of several issues behind a years-long chill between the two countries.
The visit by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is the first at that level since 2018, and Poland's Foreign Ministry says it will be followed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog attending observances next month for the 80th anniversary of the World War II Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Herzog's office had no comment.