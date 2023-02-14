Hackers target Bahrain airport, news sites to mark uprising

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hackers said they had taken down the websites of Bahrain's international airport and state news agency on Tuesday to mark the 12-year anniversary of an Arab Spring uprising in the small Gulf country.

A statement posted online by a group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed to have hacked the airport website, which was unavailable for at least a half hour in the middle of the day. It also claimed to have taken down the website of the state-run Bahrain News Agency, which was sporadically unavailable.