Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK

BERLIN (AP) — Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic headwinds and increasing competition on electric cars.

The automaker said that 2,300 jobs will go in Germany, 1,300 in the U.K. and 200 elsewhere on the continent. It said that its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 is unchanged and that production of its first European-built electric car is due to start later this year.