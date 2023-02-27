Brazil delegation visits Amazon region where pair died

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — A high-level delegation of the Brazilian government traveled on Monday to the remote corner of the Amazon rainforest where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered last year, to demonstrate just how much Brazil's new government differs from that of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
The group was led by Sônia Guajajara, Brazil’s first minister of Indigenous Peoples. She was joined by the widows of both slain men. The trip involved several seaplane flights between the closest airport and Atalaia do Norte, an impoverished city by the banks of Javari River.