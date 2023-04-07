Alert: Vatican says Pope Francis will miss Colosseum Good Friday event due to cold weather in Rome

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican says Pope Francis will miss Colosseum Good Friday event due to cold weather in Rome.
