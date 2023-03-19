Alert: Swiss president announces plan for Swiss bank UBS to take over troubled rival Credit Suisse

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss president announces plan for Swiss bank UBS to take over troubled rival Credit Suisse.
