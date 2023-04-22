Alert: Sudanese army: Evacuations of foreign diplomatic missions from the country expected to begin as fighting persists

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese army: Evacuations of foreign diplomatic missions from the country expected to begin as fighting persists.
