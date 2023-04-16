Alert: Sudan doctors' group says at least 56 killed, close to 600 wounded in two days of Sudan fighting

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan doctors' group says at least 56 killed, close to 600 wounded in two days of Sudan fighting.
