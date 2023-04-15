Alert: Sudan doctors' committee says 3 killed, dozens injured in recent clashes between army and powerful paramilitary force

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan doctors' committee says 3 killed, dozens injured in recent clashes between army and powerful paramilitary force.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Baldwin students learn true meaning of ‘farm to table’
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Sheriff: About 80 acres burned in Lake County wildfire
- Luther Lions Club hosts Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- MSU Extension recruits lake monitoring volunteers
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws