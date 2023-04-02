Alert: Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023.
