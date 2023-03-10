Alert: Police say 8 people killed in shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany, apparently including the shooter

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Police say 8 people killed in shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany, apparently including the shooter.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Revisiting classic shows
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- Lenten fish fries in Lake County to continue through March
- Baldwin Elementary student explore virtual rainforest
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- Multiple tips led to drug bust in Mecosta County
- 10 arrested after huge brawl at Louisiana alternative school
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
Most Popular
- Anyone who has read Shanna Avery's articles can see how much she loves her home county. Her...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The West Shore Community College art department will host the 25th annual regional high school...
- Mason-Lake Conservation District to host a birdhouse building workshop for residents of Lake County.