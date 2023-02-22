Alert: Palestinian Health Ministry: Death toll in Israeli raid in West Bank jumps to 5, including 72-year-old man and teen

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian Health Ministry: Death toll in Israeli raid in West Bank jumps to 5, including 72-year-old man and teen.
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, January 2023
- Exhibit showcases Idlewild artist’s work, The Green Book doc
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- OPINION: Backing the facts about Gotion battery plant proposal, or not
Most Popular
- Families and individuals in need will have plenty of hot soup to warm them up this winter thanks...
- Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cheyanne Keena didn’t envision herself working in a school...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Edgetts Wesleyan...