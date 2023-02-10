Alert: Israeli police: Suspected car-ramming attack in east Jerusalem kills 2 people, wounds 5, including young children

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police: Suspected car-ramming attack in east Jerusalem kills 2 people, wounds 5, including young children.
- Lake County Sheriff's Office receives accreditation grant
- Idlewild artists, history highlighted at the Ramsdell Theatre
- UPDATE: Baldwin Sled Dog Derby makeup date canceled
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Baldwin students celebrate Black History Month
- Yates Dial-A-Ride makes improvements under new leadership
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'I didn't know it was actually a law'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin is hosting a celebration of Black History month with...
- Lake County youth can learn all they ever wanted to know about chocolate in an upcoming program...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Baldwin Sled Dog Derby rescheduled date set for Feb. 10 has been canceled due to lack of snow.