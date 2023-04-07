Alert: Israeli medics: Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank kills 2 people, hours after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics: Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank kills 2 people, hours after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Gaza.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, March 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Baldwin DDA project draws positive response from community
- Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Photo: Water runs rapidly through Mitchell Creek Park Wednesday
- Local woman uncovers artifacts from Marlborough
- Baldwin High School band joins statewide music festival