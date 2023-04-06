Alert: Iran FM says he and Saudi FM agree to joint agenda to resume economic ties, pursue regional stability

BEIJING (AP) — Iran FM says he and Saudi FM agree to joint agenda to resume economic ties, pursue regional stability.
