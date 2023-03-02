Alert: Inflation in 20 countries using the euro slows again to 8.5% from a year earlier, but prices still pain consumers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in 20 countries using the euro slows again to 8.5% from a year earlier, but prices still pain consumers.
- Baldwin basketball team clinches league title
- Birth of Mexican volcano inspires scientists 80 years later
- Broadband access expansion coming to Lake County
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Celebrating 80 years of Dynamite the clown
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
Most Popular
- The Lake County Economic Development Alliance has several programs in place for 2023 to assist...
- It will be the final regular-season home game on Thursday for the Baldwin Panthers basketball...
- The state’s No. 5-ranked Division 4 team, Baldwin (16-0, 19-1), won the WMD Conference title...
- The Mecosta County board of commissioners approved a disbursement of $100,000 of American Rescue...