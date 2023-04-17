Alert: A Russian court sentences prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentences prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison.
