The Latest: China appoints new police chief in Hong Kong

Molotov cocktails are left over at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their siege of the university campus where hundreds of protesters remained trapped overnight Tuesday in the latest dramatic episode in months of protests against growing Chinese control over the semi-autonomous city.

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Hong Kong protests (all times local):

1 p.m.

China has appointed a new police chief in Hong Kong in a further illustration of the central government’s broad powers over the territory’s institutions.

The new chief, Chris Tang Ping-keung, said rebutting fake accusations against police and reassuring the public about the force’s mission would be among his priorities.

He said following a ceremony Tuesday morning: “We have to maintain the law and order in Hong Kong and there is a massive scale of breaking of law in Hong Kong and there is a certain sector of the community that also condones those illegal activities.”

Tang has been on the police force for more than 30 years and takes over from Lo Wai-chung, who is retiring after 35 years of service.

The Hong Kong government said Tang’s appointment was made “on the recommendation and nomination” of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, but with the final approval of the State Council, or Cabinet, in Beijing.

That’s similar to how Lam herself was put in office. The right to directly nominate and elect the chief executive is among the protesters’ key demands.

Hong Kong enjoys a reputation as one of the world’s safest cities and its police force was long hailed for its professionalism and incorruptibility.

However, the force’s image has suffered badly during the months of unrest amid allegations of excessive violence, harassment of citizens and connections with organized crime.

___

11 a.m.

China’s rubber stamp parliament has criticized the Hong Kong high court’s ruling to strike down a ban on face masks.

A statement from the National People’s Congress’ Legislative Affairs Commission said some deputies had expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the court’s ruling. The statement said the decision “seriously weakened the rightful administrative powers” of Hong Kong’s leader and doesn’t conform with either the territory’s mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law, or the NPC’s decisions.

The commission said, “We are currently studying opinions and suggestions raised by some NPC deputies.”

The hint that Beijing may move to overrule the decision would possibly fuel further protests. The court ruled Monday that the mask ban infringes on fundamental rights more than is reasonably necessary for the furtherance of its goals. It was aimed at preventing protesters from hiding their identity to evade arrest but has been widely disregarded.

Creeping legal and political interference by Beijing is one of the key concerns driving the protests.

___

10:20 a.m.

Hong Kong’s leader says an estimated 100 protesters remain holed up in one of the city’s main universities that had been blockaded by police.

Leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that 600 protesters had left the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus, including 200 who are under 18 years old.

Police have surrounded the university and are arresting anyone who leaves. Lam said those under 18 would not be immediately arrested but could face charges later.