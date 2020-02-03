https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/world/article/Spain-closes-airspace-at-Madrid-airport-as-drones-15025509.php
Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says it has closed airspace around Madrid's international airport after drones were reported in the area.
The Transport Ministry said in a tweet Monday that the airspace at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport has been closed and advised people to check with the airport’s authorities for further developments.
Enaire, Spain´s air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area.
View Comments