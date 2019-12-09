Search on for missing kayak with Polish man, Thai companion

BANGKOK (AP) — Rescue teams in southern Thailand were searching Monday for a Polish man and a Thai woman who went missing when the kayak they were paddling carried them away from shore into the open sea.

Marine Police Lt. Col Suriya Khunto said 26-year-old Mateusz Juszkiewicz and 23-year-old Werakan Sirirakon went missing around 6 p.m. Saturday while kayaking to an islet off Yanui beach on the popular resort island of Phuket. Friends were in three other kayaks.

Suriya said the owner of the rented kayaks was told by the friends that Juszkiewicz called them from his mobile phone to say he was being pulled out to sea by high waves and strong winds and his kayak had already flipped over once.

The search began Saturday but was cut short by darkness.

Suriya said navy and police personnel took part in searching Sunday, along with provincial workers and volunteers.

Five ships and a helicopter joined the operation Monday in areas away from shore, while searchers on jet skis combed areas closer to shore, he said.