Roads blocked in Slovakia as truckers demand tax cuts

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Truckers in Slovakia blocked roads and border crossings on Friday to demand tax cuts, causing traffic disruptions across the country .

Police said three border crossings to neighboring Czech Republic were blocked for trucks but passenger cars were allowed to cross over. Some roads in major cities, including in the capital Bratislava were also blocked, some of them to all traffic.

The protesters want the government to lower a road tax they have to pay to do business by 50% and to suspend the highway toll system.

The government has said it's willing to cut the road tax by 12.5%.