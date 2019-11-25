Priceless items stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum

This Tuesday April 4, 2019 photo shows a part of the collection at Dresden's Green Vault in Dresden. Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a brazen heist at Dresden's Green Vault, one of the world's oldest museum containing priceless treasures from around the world. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels.

German media reported Monday that the damage could run into the high hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dresden police said investigators were at the scene. They planned to provide further information over the course of the day.