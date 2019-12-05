Nobel body: ‘Highly problematic’ that peace winner silent

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute says it is “highly problematic” that the 2019 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize won’t attend any event where he could publicly be asked questions.

Olav Njoelstad says organizers “had wished that (Ethiopian Prime Minister) Abiy Ahmed would have agreed to meet the Norwegian and international press.”

Njoelstad told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that most Peace Prize winners have no problem putting aside three or four days to attend traditional Nobel events.

Abiy has rarely given interviews since taking office last year.

He is expected to give a speech when he receives the 9-million kronor ($945,000) cash award Tuesday.

He receives the prize for making peace with neighboring Eritrea and for introducing sweeping political reforms, but already troubles are growing at home.