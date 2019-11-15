  • The village of Saint Cyr au Mont d'Or, around Lyon, central France, is seen through the clouds, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A dump of heavy snow in southern France has brought down power lines and trees, killing one person, and caused widespread traffic disruption. Photo: Laurent Cipriani, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PARIS (AP) — A dump of heavy snow in southern France has brought down power lines and trees, killing one person, and caused widespread traffic disruption.

The thick, sticky snow that started falling Thursday caused power cuts to 330,000 homes in six regions, from the Ardeche in the hills of the Massif Central to the Alps.

Authorities in the Isere region reported a man was killed by a falling tree.