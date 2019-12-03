India says Pakistan firing kills 2 civilians in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military said Pakistani soldiers fired at about a dozen border posts in civilian areas along the highly militarized frontier in divided Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving two civilians dead and seven others injured.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said Pakistani soldiers fired mortars and small arms at the posts in Poonch sector along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Anand says Indian soldiers “retaliated effectively.” He called it an “unprovoked” violation of the 2003 cease-fire between Indian and Pakistan.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

A local civil administrator, Rahul Yadav, said at least three villages were affected by Tuesday’s cross-border shelling. He said one of dead was a 17-year-old student and the other was a 25-year-old woman. He said all the injured were being treated in hospitals.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, which both claim. Tuesday’s fighting comes amid a lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in early August.