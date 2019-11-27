Germany’s Merkel calls for united EU approach to China

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union needs to take a united approach toward China and is cautioning against seeking to shut the country out.

Merkel told the German parliament Wednesday that “one of the greatest dangers” is that each European country pursues its own policy and the Europeans send conflicting signals.

She says: “That would not be disastrous for China but it would be disastrous for us in Europe.” Merkel cited security standards for 5G mobile networks as an example.

Merkel says Beijing must face criticism on matters such as its treatment of the Uighur minority.

She acknowledged that there is a “competition of systems” between the EU and China and said: “I don’t know if the answer to the competition of systems ... can be isolation.”