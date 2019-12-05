Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Greece’s capital

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A fire broke out at a luxury hotel in the Greek capital Thursday, with fire crews evacuating the building and using ladders to rescue several people.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze at the Athenaeum Palace or how many people were inside the hotel when it broke out. The fire department said it had deployed 35 firefighters with 12 vehicles and had brought the blaze under partial control shortly after it broke out.

Smoke could be seen coming out of at least two side windows on the upper floors of the seven-story hotel, while an Associated Press reporter on the scene saw firefighters using a ladder to evacuate a woman in a housekeeping uniform. Authorities said a total of six people were evacuated using ladders.

Others came out of side entrances, some covered with blankets, and were being checked by paramedics in ambulances waiting nearby. Fire crews were going room-to-room inside the hotel to ensure nobody remained inside.

“We could smell the smoke and we got out, I don’t know what happened to the people on the higher floors,” said Israeli hotel guest Tzila Cohen. “I saw that they rescued a cleaning lady with the ladder. I hope everyone is okay.”