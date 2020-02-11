Explosion rocks Afghan capital, no word on casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion occurred early Tuesday near a military academy in a southern neighborhood of the Afghan capital, a government spokesman said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosion near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Marwa Amini said.

Fahim was a former defense minister and among the anti-Taliban fighters who entered Kabul with the U.S.-led coalition in 2001 after the Taliban were overthrown. He died in 2014.