Dominican Republic to require visas for Venezuelans

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic will require visas for Venezuelans, who have moved to the country by the thousands amid an economic and humanitarian crisis, officials said Monday.

The measure goes into effect Dec. 16. Until then, Venezuelans will be able to travel to the Dominican Republic using only tourist cards that can be purchased in airports.

The Dominican Republic has seen waves of legal and illegal immigrants from Venezuela in recent years.

A Venezuelan residents group estimates 30,000 citizens of that country are living in the Dominican Republic, virtually all illegally after overstaying their tourist permits.

Thousands of other Venezuelans travel to the Dominican Republic to purchase basic goods like medical supplies or use it as a stopping-off point as they emigrate to other countries.