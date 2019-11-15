Cuba medical program becomes source of controversy

HAVANA (AP) — A much-lauded overseas medical program has become the focus of accusations that it serves as cover for fomenting protests against governments opposed by Cuba.

Cuba said Friday that it’s pulling 700 members of its medical mission to Bolivia after the arrest of four members of the program, which began under now-exiled President Evo Morales. The four were accused of fomenting protests against the government that took over from Morales, a Cuban ally.

The end of Cuba’s 400-person medical mission to Ecuador was also announced this week, along with the accusation by Ecuador’s interior minister that Cuba misused official passports to bring in 250 Cubans during protests against President Lenin Moreno, whom Cuba also opposes.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ended his county’s Cuban medical program after taking office last year.