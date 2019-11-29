Chileans who lost eyes in protests demonstrate in capital

Marcelo Herrera, his eye bandaged from an injury he received during recent protests, takes part in a demonstration in support of protesters who have been injured in the eye by Chilean police, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. More than 230 anti-government protesters have suffered an eye injury since the social unrest began on Oct. 18.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Protesters have rallied in front of Chile’s presidential palace to support people who have lost eyes to police shotgun pellets and tear gas canisters during mass demonstrations that have wracked the country.

Some of the dozens of demonstrators had bandages on their faces and told angry tales of being hit by face-level fire that they felt was intentional. “In Chile, asking for dignity costs you an eye,” one sign proclaimed.

At least 232 people have lost vision during five weeks of protest in Chile against inequality and calling for better social services and pensions. Of those, doctors say at least 50 people will need prosthetic eyes.

Protesters say security forces — mainly national police known as “Carabineros” — have stopped firing shotgun pellets at protesters but continue firing tear gas.