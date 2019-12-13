Blackwater founder Prince visited Venezuela's sanctioned VP

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Prince, the founder of controversial security firm formerly known as Blackwater, traveled to Caracas last month for a secret meeting with Venezuela's vice president, according to several people familiar with the visit.

It's not clear whether Prince, who in the past has boasted of his ties to the CIA and whose sister is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, was carrying a message from the Trump administration, which has imposed severe sanctions on Venezuela preventing Americans from doing business with President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

Prince traveled to Caracas for the late November meeting with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez after alerting U.S. officials, said one person briefed on the meeting. Rodriguez is one of several dozen Venezuela officials sanctioned by the U.S.

At a private dinner at Rodriguez's home, Prince is believed to have urged the release of six employees of Houston-based Citgo, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the visit.

Two weeks later, the six men — five of them dual U.S.-Venezuelan citizens — were granted house arrest. They have been held for more than two years on charges of embezzlement that the U.S. government believes

Two other people also were aware of the meeting but had fewer details of what was discussed

Rodriguez did not reply to a request seeking comment nor did her brother, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez.

Marc Cohen, a spokesman, said Prince had no comment.

The trip marks something of a reversal for Prince, who earlier in the year had discussed with several people a plan to topple Maduro.

Prince soared to notoriety after Blackwater employees in 2007 shot and killed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad’s Nisour Square during the Iraq war, casting a light on the role played by private contractors in U.S. military operations overseas.

The State Department had no immediate comment.