15 dead in Siberian bus plunge
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 15 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.
Another 18 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.
Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4900 kilometers (3100 miles) east of Moscow.
Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.
