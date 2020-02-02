https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/us/article/Worker-killed-on-Amazon-construction-site-at-Ky-15024439.php
Kentucky: Worker killed at Amazon hub construction site
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky, authorities said.
The workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, WXIX-TV reported.
The Boone County coroner's office confirmed the fatality, the airport said in a statement.
Details about the accident, which remains under investigation, were unavailable. The construction worker's name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives.
Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.
