Women come to the defense of a nursing mom at Chick-fil-A

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Moms are coming to the aid of a mother who says she was asked to cover up while breastfeeding inside a Chick-fil-A in Georgia.

Mothers held a “nurse-in” this week at the fast food restaurant near Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Samantha McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter in a booth with her 9-year-old niece at the restaurant Monday when a manager approached. McIntosh says the manager told her they'd had a complaint and asked her to cover herself.

“And now with half the restaurant watching this scene unfold, including my young niece, I have a decision to make, McIntosh posted on Facebook. “So I quickly unlatch and tell the manager I will finish feeding her later ... but as I sit there in this family friendly restaurant I start to simmer. I’ll admit it. I got angry.”

McIntosh's Facebook post had been shared more than 1,400 times by Friday.

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A on Friday did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. But the newspaper quoted McIntosh as saying the restaurant owner apologized to her.

Jessica Gaugush, who helped to organize the “nurse-in," which was held Tuesday, said that whoever complained about the issue in the first place is “part of the problem.”

“We need to normalize breastfeeding and make sure that people are as comfortable as possible with moms feeding their kids however they decide,” Gaugush told the newspaper.