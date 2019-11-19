With thrills and lights, theme park conclave back in Orlando

Christine Buffy, center right, president of Carnival Cruise Line's introduces the first roller coaster that will be on a cruise ship with former NBA star and Carnival's chief fun officer, Shaquille O'Neal during the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions convention Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Detroit has the auto show. Las Vegas has the electronics show. In Orlando, it’s all about themed and amusement park rides, food and amenities.

The annual convention of thrills, flashing lights and whirling rides is back in town this week.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, otherwise known as IAAPA, has been holding the trade show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando for years.

Virtual reality features and rides in nontraditional places like cruise ships are piquing attendees’ interest.

Also grabbing eyes are the unveiling of designs for high profile rides.

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled the ride car of its BOLT roller coaster, which will be the first coaster on a cruise ship when it debuts next year.